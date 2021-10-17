Man to reappear in court for rape, murder of his mother, 70

A man who allegedly admitted to raping and then killing his 70-year-old mother is expected to appear in the Coligny magistrate's court on Monday.

North West police said Petrus Moswea, 25, was remanded during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested last Monday, the day his mother's body was found at Nicolaas farm, outside Coligny.

“According to information received, the accused reported the incident to the police who accompanied him to the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said.

The deceased, who was severely assaulted with a knobkerrie, then raped and killed, lived with her husband and the accused.

However, the husband was not at the farm at the time of the incident.

“Subsequent to questioning, Moswea admitted to raping and killing his mother. He was then arrested,” Botma said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and commended members for their dedication that led to the arrest of the accused.

