South Africa

Man to reappear in court for rape, murder of his mother, 70

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 October 2021 - 16:18
A man is expected to appear in court in the North West on Monday for allegedly raping and killing his mother.
A man is expected to appear in court in the North West on Monday for allegedly raping and killing his mother.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A man who allegedly admitted to raping and then killing his 70-year-old mother is expected to appear in the Coligny magistrate's court on Monday.

North West police said Petrus Moswea, 25, was remanded during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested last Monday, the day his mother's body was found at Nicolaas farm, outside Coligny.

“According to information received, the accused reported the incident to the police who accompanied him to the scene,” police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said.

The deceased, who was severely assaulted with a knobkerrie, then raped and killed, lived with her husband and the accused.

However, the husband was not at the farm at the time of the incident.

“Subsequent to questioning, Moswea admitted to raping and killing his mother. He was then arrested,” Botma said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena condemned the incident and commended members for their dedication that led to the arrest of the accused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

‘A kiss can be just a kiss’: Gender justice expert fumes over rape ‘consent’ judgment

Kissing someone does not bind you to having sexual intercourse with them, a gender justice expert said after a rape conviction was overturned.
News
1 day ago

Makhanda court overturns conviction of ex-paramedic found guilty of raping virgin girlfriend

A judgment overturning the rape conviction of a former paramedic who had sex with his girlfriend after she had expressly told him she was a virgin ...
News
3 days ago

Two deaths shine spotlight on violence against women in Kenya

Cynthia Makokha was a 17-year-old student and volleyball player. Agnes Tirop was a 25-year-old rising athletics star, who finished fourth in the ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa
  4. SA in stitches at ‘romantic cop' taking his bae for a picnic next to a police ... South Africa
  5. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole