South Africa

Cop dies after ‘drunk’ driver crashes into roadblock in West Rand

18 October 2021 - 11:12
W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen died while manning a roadblock in Khutsong. File image.
W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen died while manning a roadblock in Khutsong. File image.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A warrant officer has died after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into a roadblock in the West Rand at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said W/O Jan Christoffel Esterhuysen was manning a roadblock in Khutsong on Saturday night when a 20-year-old driver allegedly failed to stop, crashing into a stationary vehicle and Esterhuysen.

“The suspect tried to flee the scene but other members managed to stop him and it was established he was drunk,” Muridili said.

She said Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Esterhuysen was stationed at the Fochville visible policing unit and had 27 years of service.

