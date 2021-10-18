South Africa

Copper and mining equipment worth millions found as police take hard line on stealing

18 October 2021 - 08:57
Police said 25 suspects were arrested in Witbank on Friday on charges including possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, selling liquor without a licence and contravention of the immigration acts.
Police said 25 suspects were arrested in Witbank on Friday on charges including possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, selling liquor without a licence and contravention of the immigration acts.
Image: SAPS

A joint operation led to the arrests of 25 people in Witbank, Mpumalanga, after stolen copper and mining equipment was found. 

The operation was carried out on Friday by members of the Witbank police and the Witbank Community Policing Forum. It targeted areas in Witbank, including Klarinet and Coronation Park.

Suspects aged between 20 and 31 were apprehended on several charges including possession of suspected stolen property, possession of drugs, selling liquor without a licence and contravention of the immigration acts.

According to police, the intense operation culminated in the closure of an illegal scrap metal shop where suspected stolen copper wire was confiscated. Mining drills worth millions of rand were also seized.

The suspects are due to appear in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Monday. 

Meanwhile, two men accused of stealing 18 solar panels worth R180,000 remain in custody after their appearance in the Emalahleni magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

Police said they were arrested last Tuesday after an investigation by members of the Witbank Crime Intelligence and Visible Policing.

“It is reported police received information about suspects in possession of suspected stolen solar panels which they kept at their places of residence. The information was operationalised by the team and the items were confiscated.”

Their case was postponed to October 21.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela commended the collaborative efforts which produced positive results.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Free State police bust man with pockets full of antiques worth R600,000

Free State police arrested a 36-year-old man found in possession of antique equipment used in the Anglo-Boer war on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Three men nabbed for mass shooting of partygoers in Mitchells Plain

Police have made three arrests after the suspected gang-related shooting of guests at a birthday party in Mitchells Plain at the weekend.
News
10 hours ago

Anti-gang unit confiscates illicit diamonds worth R1.2m in Worcester

Western Cape police intercepted an illicit diamond deal in Worcester on Friday.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  2. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  3. Holiday letting to be phased out at Pretoria's Blyde 'beach' estate South Africa
  4. Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach' South Africa
  5. LISTEN | Cops flagged down by Max’s Lifestyle owner after shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole