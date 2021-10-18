Covid-19: 210 cases, seven deaths in SA in 24 hours, NICD says
18 October 2021 - 20:29
There were just 210 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.
There were also only 24 new hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that fewer than 5,000 people are now in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.
The NICD figures show that the 210 new infections came at a positivity rate — the number of positive outcomes compared to the number of tests in the same period — of 1.4%.
Of the new cases, most were in the Western Cape (43), KwaZulu-Natal (41) and Gauteng (38).
There have been 2,916,803 confirmed cases and 88,619 fatalities across SA to date.
TimesLIVE