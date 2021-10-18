COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM Ardern extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland
October 18 2021 - 07:40
What we learnt from recording acts of kindness as Covid-19 unfolded in SA
In the face of SA’s stark inequalities it was clear many people were likely to fall into even more desperate circumstances once the reality of Covid-19 restrictions set in. Many immediately lost jobs or saw their businesses collapse, and a host of other restrictions led to unprecedented changes in how we lived.
For the first time in the country’s democratic history, all were compelled to consider the realities of other people. These included the physical and the social. Who lived at home? Did they get along? What would the impact be of weeks in the same space without a break? Was there enough food? Did the roof leak?
Remarkably, the country mobilised. Individuals offered whatever support they could, in money, food and services. In every corner of the nation communities sprang into action to take care of their most vulnerable citizens. In many ways South Africans were stepping up to support one another in ways rarely seen.
October 18 2021 - 07:27
Valneva reports positive results for its VLA2001 Covid vaccine candidate
Vaccine company Valneva reported on Monday positive Phase 3 results for its inactivated, adjuvanted Covid-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, for which it is hoping to get a licence.
Valneva added it was preparing for trials in children aged between 5-12 years and for a Valneva sponsored booster trial to evaluate VLA2001’s booster performance for people in need of a Covid vaccine booster shot.
Reuters
October 18 2021 - 07:15
Egypt says will impose coronavirus restrictions on public employees after November 15
Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after November 15, a cabinet statement said on Sunday.
A government meeting also agreed to allocate one billion pounds ($64 million) to address spending requirements related to the coronavirus crisis.
Reuters
October 18 2021 - 07:00
Do vaccination certificates expire?
The national health department has clarified questions about the Covid-19 e-certificates being issued to all fully vaccinated adults.
Officially launched on October 8, the certificates allow jabbed individuals access to venues they otherwise would not be able to access.
October 18 2021 - 06:30
China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases on Oct 17 vs 20 a day earlier
China reported 24 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for October 17, up from 20 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday.
Two local cases were found in the northwestern city of Xian, while the rest of the infections were imported from abroad, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.
China reported 9 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 13 in the day earlier.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.As of Sunday, mainland China had 96,546 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Reuters
October 18 2021 - 06:00
New Zealand PM Ardern extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland
New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference.
Reuters
A total of 22,964 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs with 414 new cases, which represents a 1.8% positivity rate. A further 25 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 88,612 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/xDWUTsRVXL pic.twitter.com/Di23eqDCpe— NICD (@nicd_sa) October 17, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.