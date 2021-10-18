COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New Zealand PM Ardern extends Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland

October 18 2021 - 07:40

What we learnt from recording acts of kindness as Covid-19 unfolded in SA

In the face of SA’s stark inequalities it was clear many people were likely to fall into even more desperate circumstances once the reality of Covid-19 restrictions set in. Many immediately lost jobs or saw their businesses collapse, and a host of other restrictions led to unprecedented changes in how we lived.

For the first time in the country’s democratic history, all were compelled to consider the realities of other people. These included the physical and the social. Who lived at home? Did they get along? What would the impact be of weeks in the same space without a break? Was there enough food? Did the roof leak?

Remarkably, the country mobilised. Individuals offered whatever support they could, in money, food and services. In every corner of the nation communities sprang into action to take care of their most vulnerable citizens. In many ways South Africans were stepping up to support one another in ways rarely seen.