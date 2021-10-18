‘Death taxi’ passenger speaks out

A woman who works in retail and was a passenger in the taxi that allegedly knocked down two cyclists, pulling one under its wheels and dragging him to his death, has spoken out about the traumatic experience.

“I am still deeply traumatised and am battling to make sense of what happened. I am also worried about the family of the cyclist who died and their need for closure, wanting to know what happened that day,” she told TimesLIVE.

She asked that her identity be withheld.

Her desire to speak followed news reports on the tragedy that claimed the life of Johannesburg businessman Alex Otto and the subsequent court appearance of taxi driver Bongomusa Wellington Ngcobo, 28, who is facing charges of culpable homicide and drunk driving.

The woman has not been asked for a statement and left the scene in a hurry to get to work after the accident. She was badly rattled by the events but did not know at that stage that Otto had been killed.