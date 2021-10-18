Do vaccination certificates expire? 

The national health department has clarified questions about the Covid-19 e-certificates being issued to all fully vaccinated adults.

Officially launched on October 8, the certificates allow jabbed individuals access to venues they otherwise would not be able to access.

Here are five important things you need to know about the e-certificates:

What to do about incorrect personal details?

The department encourages individuals to ensure their personal details are captured correctly in the EVDS system before vaccination. In instances where some information is missing or captured incorrectly, this can be rectified by calling the Covid-19 public hotline or sending an email with the amended details to evdsqueries@health.gov.za.