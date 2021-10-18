Failure to launch: Sahpra rejects Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has not approved the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine due to concerns that it might lead to higher HIV infection rates among vaccinated males.

This followed a review of an application submitted on February 23 by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, based in Russia, for the vaccine to be approved for South African use.

Sahpra said in a statement on Monday that there were concerns about the vaccine’s use of Adenovirus Type 26 (Ad26) and Adenovirus Type 5 (Ad5) as delivery vehicles for the antigens.

According to Sahpra, two studies — namely the Step trial, which primarily recruited men who have sex with men in the Americas, and the Phambili trial, which recruited heterosexual men and women in SA — showed significant evidence that vaccines which used adenovirus as a vector were associated with enhanced susceptibility to HIV in men.

Sahpra said it asked Gamaleya to provide data demonstrating the safety of the Sputnik V vaccine in the setting of high HIV prevalence and incidence, but that the research institute was not able to adequately address the request.