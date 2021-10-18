Kim Kardashian starkers has South Africans hot under the collar

Reality television star Kim Kardashian in the nude has emerged as the most searched for celebrity among South Africans.

Adult content sharing platform NSFW.app analysed Google search data of 18 countries to establish the top three celebrity crushes in the world.

According to the data for SA, there have been 91,500 searches for Kim Kardashian nude followed by 34,700 searches for her sister Kylie Jenner.

Vanessa Hudgens nude came in third at 34,200.

Other celebrities in their birthday suits South Africans searched for include Jessica Alba, Blake Lively, Lindsay Lohan, Victoria Justice, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson.