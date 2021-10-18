Kim Kardashian starkers has South Africans hot under the collar
Reality television star Kim Kardashian in the nude has emerged as the most searched for celebrity among South Africans.
Adult content sharing platform NSFW.app analysed Google search data of 18 countries to establish the top three celebrity crushes in the world.
According to the data for SA, there have been 91,500 searches for Kim Kardashian nude followed by 34,700 searches for her sister Kylie Jenner.
Vanessa Hudgens nude came in third at 34,200.
Other celebrities in their birthday suits South Africans searched for include Jessica Alba, Blake Lively, Lindsay Lohan, Victoria Justice, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson.
“Celebrity crushes have been a part of everyday life.
“These celebrities have it all, from pretty faces to hot, perfectly sculpted bodies — and most might agree that they are the sexiest celebs of 2021,” said NSFW.
“Kim Kardashian is the top of the overall world Googled celebrity nude.”
She topped the list in the US, UK, France, Italy and Germany.
Hudgens and Alba also featured in the top three in most countries.
“It’s clear to see who the top three women are and it comes as no surprise,” said NSFW.
TimesLIVE