KZN police political task team probe murder of aspiring EFF councillor

A police political task team in KwaZulu-Natal will investigate what prompted the killing of an aspiring EFF ward councillor in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Michael Thulani Shangase was shot and killed in the Harewood area at about 5pm.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said: “The Kwanyamazane resident was apparently returning from an EFF campaign meeting in Dambula in Harewood when he was killed.”

Naidoo said the motive for the killing has not yet been established.

“We have mobilised the 72-hour activation plan which entails the mobilisation of specialised units such as crime intelligence, the KZN political task team, detectives and DPCI [Hawks] to ensure evidence, intelligence and information, which can help track and arrest those responsible, is gathered.