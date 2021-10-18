South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Turning the spotlight on male victims of abuse

18 October 2021 - 06:45 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Deon Wiggett's award-winning podcast, 'My Only Story', exposes the predatory patterns of alleged sexual offender Willem Breytenbach.
Image: Supplied/MyOnlyStory.org

The focus on femicide and female victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse is often significant, but when the victim is a man, it’s difficult to get the public, and sometimes even the justice system, to treat the crime with the same level of seriousness.

In this week’s spotlight minisode, we discuss the recent second season of Deon Wiggett’s podcast, My Only Story. The investigative podcast is uncovering the predatory actions of paedophiles within the South African school system and shedding light on how many young boys and men have their lives devastated by sexual grooming and abuse.

In this minisode, we also discuss the recent murder of Liezel de Jager and an incident in which a disagreement over rent resulted in murder.

Listen to the story here: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

