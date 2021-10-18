South Africa

Policeman due in court for ‘dragging wife behind car with her fingers trapped in window’

18 October 2021 - 08:46
A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court today in connection with an alleged attack on his wife. File image
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Bloemfontein police constable will appear in court on Monday for allegedly trapping his wife’s fingers in a car window and driving off, dragging her along the ground. 

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), on August 27  the victim, 34, was at home in Thabong township in Free State when her husband, 42, arrived with their children.

The woman went out to speak to him while he was in his vehicle and placed her fingers on the edge of a window.

According to Ipid, her husband closed the window, entrapping her fingers “and drove off, dragging her for about 15m”.

He then opened the window, dropping the woman to the ground, said Ipid. The impact smashed her teeth and caused bruising to her forehead and a knee.

The man was arrested on Sunday by Virginia police.

He will appear in the Welkom magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a count of reckless and/or negligent driving.

TimesLIVE

