POLL | Should Zuma be allowed to visit casinos and other public places while under parole?

Former president Jacob Zuma being spotted at a casino has given rise to strong reactions from many online.

Zuma, who is under medical parole, was spotted at Sibaya Casino near Durban last Friday with his allies, including former SAA chair Dudu Myeni.

According to a Sunday Times report, Zuma was caught on camera in public for the first time since being granted parole after being sentenced to 15 months in prison for ignoring a Constitutional Court order.

The Sunday Times received a tip-off that Zuma was holding a “meeting” at the casino owned by his friend, Durban businessman Vivian Reddy.