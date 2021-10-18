Questions and anxiety: Here's what kids think of getting the Covid-19 vaccine

“I'm very sceptical and scared about the vaccine. Did they do test trials on kids? How long will the vaccine protect you?

"People say the vaccine will only last for eight months. When it's time for my age group to get the vaccine, I will not take it because I am scared of taking the vaccine,” he said.

Penelope* described the approval of the Pfizer vaccine as “intense” but said she is not vaccine-hesitant, as she understands that the main benefit of the vaccine is to prevent severe Covid-19 symptoms.

“They said on the news the vaccine won't save you. It is not a cure, but it will help you fight against Covid-19. It won't prevent you from getting it. You will still get it but you will have mild symptoms,” she said.

Addison* said, while the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in children could strengthen the response to the pandemic and protect vulnerable children, she wanted clarity about the reports of deaths allegedly caused by the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I do have questions about the vaccine. Those people who died after they took it, was it because of the vaccine or was it because their bodies were not strong enough to handle stuff that was in the vaccination?” she asked.

On August 20, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) released a report on its investigations into adverse events that occurred after vaccination. It had concluded 32 cases and found that 28 of the deaths were not linked to vaccination while four were unclassifiable due to outstanding information.

It said deaths that have occurred after vaccination have often been wrongly attributed to the jab.

Last month, the regulator, in partnership with Pharma-Ethics, an independent research ethics committee approved the vaccination of 2,000 children and adolescents as part of the global phase 3 clinical trials of China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

The trials are testing the efficacy of Sinovac's two-dose CoronaVac on 14,000 children aged between six months and 17 years. Participating countries include SA, Kenya, the Philippines and Malaysia.