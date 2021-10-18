Three arrested after taxi driver 'tries to run over' traffic cop

Three taxi drivers were arrested after a skirmish with Western Cape traffic officials.

A taxi driver allegedly tried to run over a traffic cop with his minibus during a law-enforcement operation against taxis on the Paarl/Mbekweni route on Monday morning.

The route was closed to taxi operators by the government after it was found to be one of the root causes of a war between rival taxi associations Cata and Codeta, which saw upwards of 80 people murdered since the start of the year.

Western Cape MEC for transport and public works Daylin Mitchell condemned the attacks on traffic officers. He said seven taxis were impounded during a joint operation with the police to deal with possible infringements on the closed route by taxi operators.

“During the impoundment, some taxi operators blocked the road in an attempt to stop the operation,” said Mitchell. “A taxi then drove straight towards a traffic officer with the intention of knocking him over.”