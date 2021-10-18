‘Traumatised’ orphan baboon will soon get a surrogate mom

A baby chacma baboon (Papio ursinus) is receiving care at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital after her mother was shot and she was found clinging to her mother’s dead body.

The hospital said: “The devastating experience has left her understandably traumatised. Once she is stable, she will be transferred to a primate rehabilitation facility.”

At the primate facility the orphan will be paired with a surrogate mother who will teach her to be a baboon, and once she is ready will be reintegrated into a troop and later released.

“We cannot fathom this senseless behaviour and unfortunately this is happens all too often. There is very little tolerance for primates near human habitation and sadly the problem is often created by humans. We have destroyed their natural habitat and urbanisation is making this worse every day.

“There are, however, practical ways to mitigate this human-animal conflict. Please contact us for advice before harming these animals. Shooting them is not the answer and carries with it a possible conviction for killing indigenous wildlife without a permit, as well as charges under the Animal Protection Act.”