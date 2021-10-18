South Africa

Tshwane cop arrested for hitting men with sjambok has previous assault conviction, court hears

18 October 2021 - 20:56
A man who identified himself as Shiba shows the welts on his back which he claims came from a beating by Tshwane metro cops.
One of the 11 Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officers accused of assaulting three men with sjamboks has a previous conviction for assault, the Pretoria magistrate's court heard on Monday.

Lebohang Lekoadi, 35, Siphamandla Sibanyoni, 29, Rose Nhlanhla, 43, Clemens Mokabang, 37, Tshikani Baloyi, 38, Matsimele Chuene, Chauke Headman, Tebogo Lenyai, 34, Khadammbi Humbulani, 35, Richard Maselela 45 and Matuba Nelson, 44, appeared in court on Monday on assault charges.

The court heard that Maselela has a pending statutory corruption case, and is still in service, while Nhlanhla has pending cases of statutory corruption, theft and assault.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa, 10 of the officers were granted bail of R2,000 each. Baloyi, who had a previous conviction for assault, was the exception.

Langa said Baloyi was remanded in custody and will appear on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

In one of the videos of the victims that appeared on social media on October 6, a man identified only as “Shiba”, showed welts on his back and chest which he alleges came from blows from a sjambok. He has blood running down his face. 

TimesLIVE had reported that the incident occurred on October 2 after 11pm when the three went to the Tshwane impounded vehicle centre in Madiba Street, wanting to collect their vehicle.

Langa said they will all reappear on Tuesday for Baloyi's formal bail application.

