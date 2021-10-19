Cape seabirds dying in their thousands from Avian flu outbreak

About 700 sea birds are dying daily in the Western Cape from an outbreak of Avian Influenza among wild seabirds.

Provincial minister for local government, environmental affairs and development planning Anton Bredell said authorities had been working all weekend to clean up suspected outbreaks and to remove dead and sick birds to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the weekend roughly 700 dead birds a day were collected from various regions across the province, with the main hotspots continuing to be the Bergrivier Municipality and Dyer Island in the Overberg.

Most of those affected are Cape cormorants. This is especially distressing after the rescue and rehabilitation of 1,700 Cape cormorant chicks at the beginning of the year.

Bredell said it was critical to prevent the spread of the disease.