South Africa

Children can choose to vaccinate or not, 'but should chat to an adult first'

19 October 2021 - 20:22
The health minister has said that from Wednesday children aged 12-17 would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations. File photo.
The health minister has said that from Wednesday children aged 12-17 would be eligible for Covid-19 vaccinations. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The health department has urged parents to discuss the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination with their children.

This comes as the department prepares to roll out its programme for vaccination of  children aged 12-17.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department said it would commence with the registration and vaccination of “young people” with the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday. The department said this was in line with the recommendations of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines.

“This follows an announcement made by the minister of health Dr Joe Phaahla last week, that all children aged 12-17 will be eligible to receive one dose of Pfizer vaccine,” the statement reads. “Most of them are at secondary or high school level. This will be beneficial as schools are preparing for examinations to conclude the academic year.”

'There will be major pushback': lawyer on children 'not needing parental consent' for Covid-19 vaccine

A lawyer has criticised the health department for saying children over 12 did not need their parents' consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
1 day ago

The department said there will be no special vaccination sites at schools because of preparations for examinations.

“Parents, caregivers and legal guardians are encouraged to help eligible young people to register and vaccinate at public or private vaccination sites.” 

The Children’s Act says that children over the age 12 can consent to their own medical treatment on condition that they are of sufficient maturity and have the mental capacity to understand the benefits, risks, social and other implications of the treatment. 

“However, it is recommended that parents have open discussions with children about the benefits of Covid-19 vaccine to make an informed health choice, and possibly accompany them when they present themselves at vaccination sites,” the statement reads.    

“Vaccination of young people from the age of 12 years is a global phenomenon of which the parents should not be too concerned about it. As with adults, all eligible children should bring along South African ID cards, birth certificate with registration number, foreign passport or any verifiable asylum/refugee proof of identity bearing the name of the child for purposes of registering on the EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System).”  

TimesLIVE

Read More

Questions and anxiety: Here's what kids think of getting the Covid-19 vaccine

In interviews with TimesLIVE, conducted before last week's announcement, four 13-year-old children from the Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape ...
News
1 day ago

Children over 12 years can get the Covid-19 vaccine without a parent’s consent — Here’s why

Health minister Joe Phaahla said the side-effect of heart inflammation in young boys will be closely monitored.
News
1 day ago

Here's when we can expect the Covid-19 fourth wave to hit Gauteng

Here's why Gauteng Premier David Makhura thinks the fourth wave is coming soon.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  3. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  4. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach' South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole