Costly outcome of power outage for resident after Joburg substation blaze

City Power is looking at alternatives to back-feed some of the suburbs affected by Monday night’s fire at the Robertsham substation in the south of Johannesburg.

Back-feeding is a process in which electrical power is added to the local power grid where it will flow in the direction opposite to its usual flow.

The fire caused extensive damage to infrastructure at the substation, including the two main transformers.

Several areas in the south will remain without power until repairs and replacement work ate completed.