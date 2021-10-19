South Africa

Covid-19: 453 new cases, 50 deaths recorded in SA in 24 hours

19 October 2021 - 19:45 By TimesLIVE
There were 454 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
There were 454 new Covid-19 cases and 50 deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/perig76

There were 453 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

This means that there have been 2,917,255 confirmed cases to date across the country.

There were also 50 newly recorded Covid-19 related deaths in the past day, taking the death toll to 88,674.

Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (103), followed by Gauteng (94) and the Western Cape (84).

The NICD also reported that there were 56 new hospital admissions, meaning that there are now 4,813 people in hospital for Covid-19 related treatment.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine fails to get the green light in SA - five things you need to know about the vaccine

The safety of adenovirus vaccine vectors was tested in several studies including the STEP trial, which recruited men who have sex with men in the ...
News
11 hours ago

Failure to launch: SA rejects Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine over HIV concerns

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has not approved the Sputnik V vaccine because of concerns that it might lead to higher HIV ...
News
1 day ago

'There will be major pushback': lawyer on children 'not needing parental consent' for Covid-19 vaccine

A lawyer has criticised the health department for saying children over 12 did not need their parents' consent to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  3. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  4. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach' South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole