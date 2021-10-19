Devastating impact of Covid-19 shows on Airports Company SA's books

Airports Company SA's (Acsa) annual results reflect the devastating impact on aviation and tourism of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Revenue was R2.2bn for the year to end-March, less than a third of the R7.1bn generated in the previous financial year, Acsa reported on Tuesday.

While the company produced a profit of R1.4bn in 2019/20, the result for 2020/21 was a loss of R2.6bn.

This was only the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

CEO Mpumi Mpofu said the wide and deep impact of global measures to combat the pandemic have had a staggering effect on airlines, airports and tourism around the world.

Global air traffic in 2020 fell by 65%, amounting to an equivalent of loss of some $125bn (R1.8-trillion) for both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue.