Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opposes candidacy of Raymond Zondo for chief justice

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser has formally objected to the nomination of deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as a candidate for the position of chief justice.

In a letter, Fraser said Zondo was demonstrably not a fit and proper candidate to be the face and embodiment of the values enshrined by the constitution.

The contestation was based on how he was treated as a witness at the state capture commission of inquiry.

“I have reason to believe that his conduct was deliberate and sought to protect those I would have exposed to be the real culprits in capturing or attempting to recapture the state.

“I further have reason to believe that his deliberate conduct sought to protect the real origins of the idea of the commission as a foreign-sponsored concept,” said Fraser.

He added that “together with Mr Paul Pretorius SC (head of the commission’s legal team and evidence leader) he deliberately permitted no less than 10 witnesses to present falsehoods about me without affording me even one opportunity to state my version before the commission or to defend myself against any of the allegations made against me.