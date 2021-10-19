Here's when we can expect the Covid-19 fourth wave to hit Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura has raised concerns about a possible fourth wave of Covid-19 , saying it is expected to hit the province between November and January 2022.

Makhura was addressing media with the Gauteng Covid-19 command council on Monday at the Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre in Soweto.

The command council predicts that the fourth wave is likely to happen sometime between November and January as it expects quite a number of superspreader events to follow in a row.

“The fourth wave is something we are still worried about,” said Makhura.

“If we had more vaccinations we wouldn’t be as worried but the rate of vaccination we have so far ... we are not at 50% with regards to the single doses. Here in Gauteng, we are at 32% single doses for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. We would be happier if we were at least 60%.”