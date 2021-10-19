Lotto Plus 2 player spent R20 on ticket but must step up to pocket R6m win

A Lotto Plus 2 player who spent R20 on a ticket via a banking app has won a jackpot worth more than R6m.

National Lottery operator Ithuba said on Tuesday it was waiting for the winner to come forward.

“The winning ticket was purchased on the Absa banking app. The winner spent only R20 on the winning ticket using the quick pick selection method to select the winning numbers 10, 11, 28, 36, 38 and 40 and bonus ball 19,” said the operator.

Ithuba said it would validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial planning advice once they came forward.

“We encourage all players to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire. Players must ensure they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The estimated value for Tuesday night’s Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots is R64m.

“The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a massive R42m and the PowerBall Plus estimated jackpot is at a cool R22m,” said the operator.

Players are encouraged to use the National Lottery digital platforms, including its website, app and banking partners’ apps.

TimesLIVE