Man implicated in Gabisile Shabane’s murder says cops beat him to confess

It is alleged that Shabane was killed and her body parts harvested for use in muti meant to enrich a person while Ngwenya was tossed into a swamp and drowned shortly after his kidnapping. This was allegedly after the kidnappers realised they had mistaken him for another child with albinism living in the same home.

A trial-within-a-trial ensued last week as Mhlanga opposed the confession statement and the pointing out of places where the kidnappings and killings happened being entered into evidence.

The judge is expected to deliver his ruling on Tuesday morning.

Mhlanga claimed he was assaulted and suffocated by officers who were interrogating him, adding that all he had given to the commissioning officers was what he had been coached to say.

When he took the stand, he was swaying from side to side and his hands were clenched. He grinned nervously as he told the court that he was uneasy by what was unfolding and could not keep still.

“I am trying to contain myself but I am trembling because I am frightened,” Mhlanga told the court.