'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders

A notorious 32-year-old KwaZulu-Natal hitman, who has been implicated in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, has been convicted on six counts of murder.

Fisokuhle Ntuli appeared in the Esikhaleni regional court in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday for sentencing after he was convicted on six counts of murder, one attempted murder charge and four counts of being in possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition a day earlier.

Ntuli, who was arrested by the task team investigating political killings in the province, has been found guilty of the 2016 murder of ANC councillor Thami Nyembe, who was gunned down in Nongoma. Nyembe's wife sustained serious injuries during the shooting but survived the encounter.

According to the charge sheet, Ntuli's reign of terror in Nongoma began in April 2015 when he murdered Bhutiza Mahlobo.

The following year he gunned down Nyembe, with his wife, Nolwazi Mngomezulu, surviving the attack despite being shot and critically injured.