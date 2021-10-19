POLL | Should all midweek public holidays be moved to become long weekends?

The CEO of low-cost airline FlySafair has reportedly written to parliament, proposing it amends the Public Holiday Act to allow public holidays to be on Mondays and Fridays.

According to Business Insider, the company said South Africans are more likely to travel on long weekends than they are on public holidays that occur during the week.

FlySafair said the company’s passenger volumes increased by more than 20% on long weekends, a trend it reported in eThekwini during the recent Heritage Day long weekend.

SA has 12 public holidays listed in the Public Holidays Act. The act states that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the Monday following it should be a public holiday.