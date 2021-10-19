'She would have been proud': maths prodigy dedicates win to mom

A mathematics prodigy has dazzled the SA Mathematics Olympiad (Samo) with his innovative approach to problem-solving.

Emmanuel Rassou, a grade 11 learner from the South African College High School in Cape Town, received a gold medal and was declared the overall winner of the senior division of the Old Mutual Samo on Saturday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Rassou said he was still in shock that he got such recognition.

“To be declared a winner is unbelievable, the competition was tough with different sets of tests that required different and innovative ways of tackling them.

“I would like to dedicate the medal to my late mother. I feel privileged, proud and overwhelmed. My dad jumped in joy when I was announced. I had support from my school and my teachers and friends were happy for me,” he said.

The young man said he was dedicating the medal to his late mother who “would have been proud of him”.