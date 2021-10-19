South Africa

'She would have been proud': maths prodigy dedicates win to mom

19 October 2021 - 06:00
Emmanuel Rassou wants to meet Elon Musk and travel to Mars.
Emmanuel Rassou wants to meet Elon Musk and travel to Mars.
Image: Supplied

A mathematics prodigy has dazzled the SA Mathematics Olympiad (Samo) with his innovative approach to problem-solving.

Emmanuel Rassou, a grade 11 learner from the South African College High School in Cape Town, received a gold medal and was declared the overall winner of the senior division of the Old Mutual Samo on Saturday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Rassou said he was still in shock that he got such recognition.

“To be declared a winner is unbelievable, the competition was tough with different sets of tests that required different and innovative ways of tackling them.

“I would like to dedicate the medal to my late mother. I feel privileged, proud and overwhelmed. My dad jumped in joy when I was announced. I had support from my school and my teachers and friends were happy for me,” he said.

The young man said he was dedicating the medal to his late mother who “would have been proud of him”.

More than half of all pupils in grades 10 to 12 are overage

High rate of repeating grades and poor teaching are blamed.
News
1 month ago

This nationwide competition involves more than 100,000 pupils taking part in three separate rounds with a final four-hour gruelling paper determining the senior winner for grades 10-12.

After winning the UCT mathematics competition and Die Burger maths competition a month earlier, this was the ultimate prize for Rassou.

“The margins are very small and previous competitions ended up in three-way ties which means that the margin between first, second and third is paper-thin and my fellow maths Olympians are just as deserving,” he said.

He is also proud of his younger brother Noah who ranked second in the primary version of the maths competition — showing that the maths gene runs in the family.

“Maths is in everything around us, and the ability to master numbers allows us all to improve our personal lives and later improve our chances of finding jobs, especially in the digital economy.”

Rassou's dream is to meet international business magnate Elon Musk and to travel to Mars in one of the SpaceX rockets.

'The Queen's Gambit': Clever moves make for a masterful chess drama

Anya Taylor-Joy gives a compelling performance as a chess prodigy in this seven-part Netflix series
Lifestyle
11 months ago

“I want an innovative career path and to help people across the province. So far I’m doing work towards that, I am a part of a charity drive where we sponsor grade 1s who go to disadvantaged schools with uniforms and stationery.

“I thank God for always being by my side, my teachers for believing in me over the years, and I hope that I can do my part to use some of my prize winnings to make the '67 kids to school project' a success”.

Celiwe Ross, human capital director at Old Mutual congratulated the winners.

“We're exceptionally proud of all the scholars who have made it to the final round, performing exceptionally well during what has been another challenging year. Well done, you have made us all proud, and we can't wait to see you make your mark in the future,” Ross said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

'No learner should fail … we want 100% pass': Prelim exams challenge for schools

For most grade 12s, the prelims will be the first formal exams they will write after the midyear exams were scrapped.
News
1 month ago

'A recipe for disaster': Teacher union slams matric camps amid third wave

The department of basic education is allowing provinces and schools to organise sleepovers for matric pupils attending winter classes, despite ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  4. Blyde lessors: your tribe has spoken — no more holidays at the 'beach' South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole