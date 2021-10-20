South Africa

Black Axe suspects face extradition to US

20 October 2021 - 14:40
Special task force members at one of the properties raided in Parklands, Cape Town, on Tuesday.
Special task force members at one of the properties raided in Parklands, Cape Town, on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The eight men arrested in connection with the Nigerian transnational organised crime group called the Black Axe face extradition to the US, the Cape Town magistrate’s court heard on Wednesday.

They include the alleged founder of the Black Axe Cape Town Zone, 52-year-old Perry Osagiede, and the man alleged to be the group’s current leader, 45-year-old Enorense Izevbigie.

Four other members of the leadership stood in the dock alongside them, including 37-year-old Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 35-year-old Osariemen Eric Clement, 37-year-old Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, and 33-year-old Musa Mudashiru.

Two other Nigerians linked to the syndicate, but who are not part of the leadership, were also arrested in raids in Cape Town on Tuesday. They are Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, 41, and Prince Ibeh.

This is a developing story

READ MORE

Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town

TimesLIVE understands that six leaders of the Black Axe organised crime group’s Cape Town chapter were arrested in a co-ordinated operation involving ...
News
1 day ago

Eight expected in court as chopper falls on Black Axe crime syndicate

The eight who were arrested are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday.
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Related articles

  1. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Eight expected in court as chopper falls on Black Axe crime syndicate South Africa
  3. Nigerian syndicate victims lost R100m: Hawks South Africa

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole