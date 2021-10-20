Black Axe suspects face extradition to US

The eight men arrested in connection with the Nigerian transnational organised crime group called the Black Axe face extradition to the US, the Cape Town magistrate’s court heard on Wednesday.

They include the alleged founder of the Black Axe Cape Town Zone, 52-year-old Perry Osagiede, and the man alleged to be the group’s current leader, 45-year-old Enorense Izevbigie.

Four other members of the leadership stood in the dock alongside them, including 37-year-old Franklyn Edosa Osagiede, 35-year-old Osariemen Eric Clement, 37-year-old Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, and 33-year-old Musa Mudashiru.

Two other Nigerians linked to the syndicate, but who are not part of the leadership, were also arrested in raids in Cape Town on Tuesday. They are Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, 41, and Prince Ibeh.

This is a developing story