Casting the dye: Cape Town and NSRI partner in ‘cutting edge rip current experiment’

“In a first for Cape Town, a research permit has been issued by the national department of forestry, fisheries and the environment for the deployment of a dye that will highlight and visually expose the flow of rip currents in the ocean,” said Badroodien.

“The dye is non-toxic to the environment and people. The footage captured will be used as part of a focused rip current/beach safety public awareness campaign as preparations for the summer season get under way.

“The NSRI has been granted the permit to deploy the fluorescein dye, according to global best practice among ocean researchers. Fluorescein is commonly used by scientists and plumbers in different water tracer experiments, as well as by carp fishermen, and is harmless. The first dye release took place last month at Kogel Bay and after studying the results from this experiment, the second release — which will be filmed — will take place at Strand beach.”

Badroodien added: “Using the SA Weather Service’s experimental rip current forecast model, along with their standard operational coastal forecast systems, the rip current research team identified a strong likelihood for rip currents to occur on Wednesday October 20.”