COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US workers face job losses as vaccine mandates kick in

October 20 2021 - 06:20
US workers face job losses as vaccine mandates kick in
Thousands of unvaccinated workers across the United States are facing potential job losses as a growing number of states, cities and private companies start to enforce mandates for inoculation against Covid-19.
October 20 2021 - 06:10
Tokyo aims to lift Covid-19 curbs on restaurants as cases fall
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is aiming to ease Covid-19 restrictions on bars and restaurants next week as infections continue to decline, the Jiji news service said on Wednesday.
The easing will be announced as early as Thursday and would apply to businesses that are certified as following anti-infection measures, Jiji reported, citing informed sources.
Representatives for the Tokyo government did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.
Tokyo and much of Japan lifted Covid-19 emergency measures on October 1 that had been in place for almost six months. Even so, restaurants and bars in the capital have been asked to halt alcohol sales by 8 p.m. and close by 9 p.m.
New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 29 on Monday, the lowest since June last year. Infections have fallen dramatically from a wave of more than 5,000 a day in August that hammered the capital's medical infrastructure.
Some 67% of Japan's population is now fully vaccinated, and the government is planning to roll out booster shots this winter. At the same time, authorities are planning to use a combination of vaccination certificates and Covid-19 tests to further ease curbs and reopen the economy.
October 20 2021 - 06:00
‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak for vaccine stance
When Angelo Zachariades, the owner of Mozambik in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, tweeted his pride that all his staff members had been vaccinated against Covid-19, he couldn’t have imagined some would call for his restaurant to be boycotted.
Although there was praise, the anti-vax movement quickly seized upon his tweet, sent on Friday, and launched their attacks.
“I am very, very proud to say that as of today every single employee at our restaurant is fully vaccinated and has their vaccine certificates downloaded on their phones. We didn’t have a single issue and the whole process was approached in a mature, rational manner by all,” he said in the October 15 tweet.
