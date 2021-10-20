South Africa

Curro reminds parents that 'violent and inappropriate' 'Squid Game' is not for children under 16

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
20 October 2021 - 14:55
'Squid Game' is the No 1 Netflix show in the world. File photo.
'Squid Game' is the No 1 Netflix show in the world. File photo.
Image: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

Curro schools has sent out letters to parents reminding them that Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, carries an age restriction of 16.

In the letter, Curro said it had come to teachers' attention that some children had been exposed to “inappropriate content on streaming platforms”. In particular the Netflix series Squid Game that has been in the media for its violent and inappropriate content for children under the age of 16.

“Please be aware of the age restrictions and be mindful of what the learners are viewing,” the letter stated.

The South Korean series features indebted contestants competing in a series of games where failure results in death.

Curro spokesperson Marí Lategan told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that Curro Holdings acknowledged that parent letters were issued by various schools within the group to encourage responsible use of electronic devices after some younger pupils stumbled upon Squid Game.

“The issuing of the letters was an attempt to alert the group's parent communities to remain vigilant when it comes to exposing under-aged learners to certain online and streaming programmes,” she said.  

“As a responsible education institution, the group aims to remind parents that while the streaming platforms offer a plethora of necessary educational content, it also hosts many that may have a damaging effect on under-aged learners and their behaviour.

“Parents are urged to monitor learners’ online and streaming activity and remain informed as to what their children are looking at or watching.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

The real winner of ‘Squid Game’ is Netflix – to the tune of R13bn

So far more than 130-million people have watched the South Korean show
World
2 days ago

WATCH | LOL! This is what would happen if ‘Squid Game’ was played in Mzansi

Videos of SA's version of 'Squid Game' are some of the funniest to go viral on social media.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Facebook will try to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content

Facebook had recently put on hold its plans for developing Instagram children, aimed at preteens, and was introducing new optional controls for ...
News
1 week ago

What a bunch of suckers! ‘Squid Game’ exposes ‘beastly’ South: North Korea

Netflix sensation provides fresh ammunition for the communist nation’s routine criticism of South Korean culture
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole