Curro reminds parents that 'violent and inappropriate' 'Squid Game' is not for children under 16

Curro schools has sent out letters to parents reminding them that Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, carries an age restriction of 16.

In the letter, Curro said it had come to teachers' attention that some children had been exposed to “inappropriate content on streaming platforms”. In particular the Netflix series Squid Game that has been in the media for its violent and inappropriate content for children under the age of 16.

“Please be aware of the age restrictions and be mindful of what the learners are viewing,” the letter stated.