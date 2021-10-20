South Africa

Four schoolchildren abducted in Polokwane — search activated

20 October 2021 - 11:27
A search is under way for four children kidnapped in Polokwane. File image
A search is under way for four children kidnapped in Polokwane. File image
Image: 123RF/Guy Sagi

Four children were hijacked together with their driver on Wednesday morning in Bendor, Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident but said information was sketchy as they had first received notice via social media.

He said teams had been activated to find the children.

Community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart said the children’s father is a wealthy businessman who has several businesses in Polokwane.

Swart said the children were in a vehicle with their driver when a Kia and a black Mercedes pulled along side them, flagging down the driver.

The occupants of the two vehicles broke a window and unlocked the vehicle. A champagne-coloured SUV then arrived and the children and driver were kidnapped.

According to Swart, the driver was later dropped off and the SUV was last seen on the N1 heading north.

AfriForum, whose neighbourhood watch teams are assisting with the search, said the children are aged six, 11, 13 and 15.

They are wearing their school uniforms.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Kidnapping for ransom cases ‘on the rise’ in SA

Kidnapping for ransom is said to have become a flourishing venture for international crime syndicates that rope in police officers to ensure ...
News
2 months ago

Indian national survives Durban kidnapping ordeal

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a 24-year-old Indian national ...
News
4 weeks ago

Tshwane mother rescued from kidnap-for-ransom ordeal

The woman was abducted from her home in Atteridgeville on Tuesday by at least two men impersonating police officers, said Col Athlenda Mathe..
News
1 month ago

Cape Town police rescue businessman burnt, assaulted in kidnap ordeal

Cape Town police have rescued a Chinese businessman after a four-day kidnapping and extortion ordeal.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole