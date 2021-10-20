Four schoolchildren abducted in Polokwane — search activated

Four children were hijacked together with their driver on Wednesday morning in Bendor, Polokwane.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the incident but said information was sketchy as they had first received notice via social media.

He said teams had been activated to find the children.

Community policing forum media liaison officer Francois Swart said the children’s father is a wealthy businessman who has several businesses in Polokwane.

Swart said the children were in a vehicle with their driver when a Kia and a black Mercedes pulled along side them, flagging down the driver.

The occupants of the two vehicles broke a window and unlocked the vehicle. A champagne-coloured SUV then arrived and the children and driver were kidnapped.

According to Swart, the driver was later dropped off and the SUV was last seen on the N1 heading north.

AfriForum, whose neighbourhood watch teams are assisting with the search, said the children are aged six, 11, 13 and 15.

They are wearing their school uniforms.

This is a developing story

