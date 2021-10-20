‘I would tell them to f**k off’: Restaurant owner pushes back after taking flak for vaccine stance

When Angelo Zachariades, the owner of Mozambik in Menlyn Mall, Pretoria, tweeted his pride that all his staff members had been vaccinated against Covid-19, he couldn’t have imagined some would call for his restaurant to be boycotted.

Although there was praise, the anti-vax movement quickly seized upon his tweet, sent on Friday, and launched their attacks.

“I am very, very proud to say that as of today every single employee at our restaurant is fully vaccinated and has their vaccine certificates downloaded on their phones. We didn’t have a single issue and the whole process was approached in a mature, rational manner by all,” he said in the October 15 tweet.

Actor Brandon Auret, most famous for playing Leon du Plessis in the SABC3 soap Isidingo, was among the first to respond.

“What restaurant so we can avoid it?” he tweeted.

TimesLIVE reached out to Auret, but had not received a response by Tuesday night.