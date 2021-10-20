IN PICTURES | Jub-Jub the dog’s amazing transformation

After surrendering their suffering pet to Community Led Animal Welfare (Claw), the family was delighted to receive a call to come to fetch the unrecognisable pooch after it had been washed and groomed and was happily bouncing around.

Despite looking something like a mop, brown dog Jub-Jub is a long-haired mixed breed — “probably more French poodle than anything else”, according to animal welfare activist Cora Bailey of Johannesburg-based Claw.

When she was taken to Claw, Jub-Jub was a mass of matted and knotted fur. It was painful for her to walk, and lying down was uncomfortable because of the lumpy knots and bumps in her unbrushed coat. She had been taken for basic veterinary care in the past and there was no abuse.

According to Bailey, the recent closure of the Roodepoort SPCA animal hospital has resulted in more people turning to animal welfare organisations for help to take care of their pets, or to surrender their animals because they are no longer able to keep them.

“Jub-Jub is overall a very happy, well-fed dog. Unfortunately the coat got out of hand very quickly and the owner did not have the means to sort it out and appealed for help with his dog,” explained a Claw volunteer.