Italian 'journalist' reportedly behind fake Archbishop Desmond Tutu tweet

Within 40 minutes of posting the first tweet claiming Tutu’s death, the account claimed that the person behind it was Italian journalist, author and schoolteacher, Tommasso Debenedetti.

“This account is a hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti,” the account posted.

Moments later, the account was deleted.

A Google search of Debenedetti reveals that he is renowned for creating fake social media page.

According to a Wikipedia page, Debenedetti has, since 2011, created fake Twitter accounts of famous world personalities, spreading fake news.

The page states that in 2012, a hoax announcing the death of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad created a global rise in the price of oil.

“Other Debenedetti Twitter hoaxes were picked by important news sources, fooling many newspapers,” including The New York Times, The Guardian and USA Today, reads the Wikipedia page.

In response to the news of Tutu’s alleged death, the Tutu Legacy Foundation tweeted: “The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation can confirm that this is not true, it is fake news. @TheDesmondTutu as well as Mrs Leah Tutu are still with us. Thank you.”

In the past Debenedetti has said that he created fake Twitter accounts “to show how easy it is to fool the press in the era of social media”.

Attempts to reach Debenedetti for comment as to why he reportedly tweeted that Tutu had died are ongoing.

TimesLIVE