LGBTQIA+ killings: ‘Enough is enough’

Thokozile Gumede’s face filled with sorrow and pain as she explained how her granddaughter, Sisanda Gumede, was killed.

What made it worse for the 79-year-old was that the alleged perpetrator is not only a close relative and cousin of the 28-year-old, but he later gloated about removing the “curse” from the family by stabbing Sisanda near her home in Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal on the evening of September 25.

She was rushed to hospital but died from her injuries.

Sisanda had reportedly tried to intervene when the suspect was abusing a young boy. He allegedly said he could not be told anything by “a lesbian”, drew his knife and stabbed Sisanda in the neck before fleeing on foot. A team of detectives traced him to Umkhomazi, more than 50km from the scene of the stabbing, and arrested him.

The murder is another reminder of the rampant hate crimes perpetuated against members of the LGBTQIA+ community in SA, which have become commonplace with little done by the authorities to stop them. Sisanda’s murder came shortly after the killing of Anele Bhengu, 28, who was stabbed on June 13 in KwaMakhutha, about 21km from where Sisanda was killed.

Other recent LGBTQIA+ killings include Lonwabo Jack, a 22-year-old who was found on his birthday in June with multiple stab wounds in his chest and body in Cape Town’s Nyanga township. Nathaniel Mbele was found with stab wounds to the chest in Boipatong, Gauteng, on April 2.