Murder and robbery rap sheets for military vets remanded in custody

Eleven of the military veterans arrested for allegedly holding cabinet ministers hostage have rap sheets for violent offences.

On Tuesday a bail hearing for 53 military veterans was heard in the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility.

Thirteen were released on bail of R500 each after the court heard they were first offenders and their addresses could be verified.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said their ages range from 47 to 61.

After a recess, bail of R500 each was also granted for another 27 accused. This was despite this group having “previous convictions and outstanding minor cases” and their addresses have not been verified yet.

Mogale said 11 accused were remanded in custody until Friday.

They have “previous convictions on serious offences which include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and so on”.

TimesLIVE