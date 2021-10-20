No pay today: Sedibeng Water gives workers a day’s notice, claims union
Workers at Sedibeng Water have downed tools after learning on Tuesday they will not be paid today.
This comes on the back of learning that they will not be receiving an increase this year.
The bulk water supplier provides water to Free State, North West and Northern Cape municipalities.
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said the entity says it is unable to pay workers’ salaries on time as a result of failures by municipalities to pay for services it has rendered to them.
The Samwu secretariat said: “We support the course of action taken by workers at Sedibeng Water in the three provinces to stop working until their salaries are paid along with the increases, as agreed in the Bargaining Council.”
The union said earlier this month Sedibeng Water had written to workers informing them it will not be paying their salary increases as per the recently concluded salary and wage agreement in the Amanzi Bargaining Council to which Sedibeng Water is party.
“No responsible employer can allow its employees to go home without salaries, and more worryingly deny its employees their salary and wage increases. Workers should unite and defend collective bargaining and the gains made in the bargaining council,” the secretariat said.
“We demand the immediate payment of workers’ salaries along with the increases due to them. Workers at Sedibeng Water will continue with the work stoppage until this demand is met.”
TimesLIVE