One in seven patients ‘missed cancer surgery during Covid-19 lockdowns’

One in seven cancer patients around the world missed out on potentially life-saving operations during Covid-19 lockdowns, a new study shows.

Planned cancer surgery was affected by lockdowns regardless of the local Covid-19 rates at that time, with patients in lower-income countries at the highest risk of missing their surgery.

Dr Christo Kloppers, head of acute-care surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital and part of the department of surgery at the University of Cape Town, said there was a need for various strategies as part of a surgery recovery campaign.