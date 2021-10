One in seven patients ‘missed cancer surgery during Covid-19 lockdowns’

Patients awaiting surgery for more than six weeks during full lockdown were significantly less likely to have their planned cancer surgery. Frail patients, those with advanced cancer, and those waiting for surgery in lower-middle-income countries were all less likely to have the cancer operation they urgently needed, found the research.

“Our research reveals the collateral impact of lockdowns on patients awaiting cancer surgery during the pandemic. While lockdowns are critical to saving lives and reducing the spread of the virus, ensuring capacity for safe elective cancer surgery should be part of every country’s plan to ensure continued health across the whole population,” said James Glasbey, co-lead author from the University of Birmingham.

Glasbey added that “to prevent further harm during future lockdowns, we must make the systems around elective surgery more resilient — protecting elective surgery beds and operating theatre space, and properly resourcing ‘surge’ capacity for periods of high demand on the hospital, whether that is Covid-19, flu or other public health emergencies”.

Aneel Bhangu, co-lead author from the University of Birmingham, said the most vulnerable patients to lockdown effects were those in lower-income countries, where capacity issues that were present before the pandemic worsened during lockdown restrictions.

