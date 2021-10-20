South Africa

Police manhunt after four shot dead at informal settlement in Laudium

20 October 2021 - 09:30
Police were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men had been shot dead. Others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.
Police were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men had been shot dead. Others were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A manhunt has been launched after four people were shot dead in an informal settlement in Laudium, Tshwane, at the weekend, Gauteng police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said officers were called to the scene in Itireleng informal settlement just before midnight on Sunday, where they found four men with gunshot wounds.

All four were declared dead on the scene.

“It is reported that more people sustained injuries and were taken to various local hospitals. Police investigators are following up to determine the number of those being treated in hospitals,” she said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

One dead, seven injured in Mitchells Plain mass shooting

A woman aged 24 was shot and later died and seven others were wounded in a shooting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town, on Saturday night.
News
2 days ago

Three men nabbed for mass shooting of partygoers in Mitchells Plain

Police have made three arrests after the suspected gang-related shooting of guests at a birthday party in Mitchells Plain at the weekend.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa
  5. How a toilet break flushed away a man’s fear of another’s best friend News

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole