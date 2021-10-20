POLL | Will you force your child to get the vaccine if they are not keen?

Director-general of the national health department Nicholas Crisp said children who want to be vaccinated are not required to get consent from their parents because the Children’s Act provides for 12 to 17 year olds to give their own consent for any medical treatment.

However, Johannesburg divorce lawyer Shando Theron said this is not accurate.

“There is no law that says that. As a matter of fact, there are laws that pretty much say the opposite. In terms of section 17 of the Children’s Act, a child under 18 can’t give consent. There are certain exceptions, but they are written into laws.

“There is no law that says ‘for the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine you don’t require the consent of your parents’. The high court is the upper guardian of all children, not the minister of health.”

Social media has been flooded with reaction to announcement, with many saying they want their child to get the vaccine but the child is hesitant, while others said they did not want their children to get the jab, despite them wanting it.