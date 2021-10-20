South Africa

SA records 591 Covid-19 cases, 80 deaths in 24 hours: NICD

20 October 2021 - 20:31 By TimesLIVE
On the first day that the 12-17 age group was allowed to get vaccinated, the latest figures showed that 201,666 jabs were administered by 5pm on Wednesday.
Image: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

SA recorded 591 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths in the past 24 hours, the latest National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) statistics showed.

This means that there have been 2,917,846 cases and 88,754 deaths recorded across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

Of the new cases, only two provinces recorded more than 100 infections in the past day — KwaZulu-Natal with 129 and the Western Cape with 124. Gauteng was third most affected, with 71. Limpopo had the fewest new cases, with seven recorded.

There were 46 new hospital admissions, the NICD said, taking the total number of people now in hospital for Covid-19 treatment to 4,777.

