Serial rapist who preyed on job seekers handed five life terms
A serial rapist who lured unsuspecting victims with job promises has been sentenced to five life terms in jail.
Bongani Mokoena terrorised Mountain Rise, KwaZulu-Natal, residents in 2018. The high court in Pietermaritzburg convicted Mokoena, 36, on a slew of charges including robbery, rape and kidnapping.
Provincial police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the “incidents took place in the Mountain Rise area between August 10 2018 and October 18 2018 when he raped victims aged between 14 and 33”.
“His modus operandi was to lure victims who were walking around the area looking for jobs,” said Gwala.
“He would tell them that his employer was looking for a domestic assistant to help at his home. The victims believed Mokoena and followed him. While walking he overpowered them, dragged them into the bushes, assaulted, raped and robbed them of their belongings. Mokoena stabbed two victims who were fortunate enough to survive. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.”
Gwala said the cases were opened at Mountain Rise police station and the dockets were transferred to Pietermaritzburg's family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation.
“The accused heard that the police were looking for him and went into hiding. The investigation led the police to Masukwana in Pietermaritzburg, where the accused was arrested. He was positively identified by all five victims and was charged accordingly. He made several court appearances until he was found guilty and sentenced.”
