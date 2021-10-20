UCT one rubber-stamp away from ‘no jab, no entry’ policy from 2022

Don’t expect a spot at one of Africa’s top universities if you’re not willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The council of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has given in-principle approval to a proposal that all staff and students must prove they’ve had a jab before they can enter campuses from January 1 2022.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said this means all staff, “as a condition of being able to perform their duties”, must be vaccinated.

Likewise, “as a condition of registration”, all students would have to “provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19” as the new year kicks in.

“The UCT council discussed this complex matter fully and took into consideration a range of views at a meeting on Saturday,” said Moholola.