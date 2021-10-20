South Africa

UCT one rubber-stamp away from ‘no jab, no entry’ policy from 2022

Survey of staff and students helped inform proposal that was put to council

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
20 October 2021 - 15:48
Staff and students could be barred from University of Cape Town campuses from January 1 2022 if they haven't had a Covid-19 jab. File photo.
Image: Moeketsi Moticoe

Don’t expect a spot at one of Africa’s top universities if you’re not willing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The council of the University of Cape Town (UCT) has given in-principle approval to a proposal that all staff and students must prove they’ve had a jab before they can enter campuses from January 1 2022.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said this means all staff, “as a condition of being able to perform their duties”, must be vaccinated.

Likewise, “as a condition of registration”, all students would have to “provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19” as the new year kicks in.

“The UCT council discussed this complex matter fully and took into consideration a range of views at a meeting on Saturday,” said Moholola.

Wits SRC wants free on-campus Covid-19 tests for students who don't want to vaccinate

Wits student representative council president Nhlonipho Nxumalo has lamented the financial implications of proposed weekly Covid-19 tests, saying ...
5 days ago

A panel will be formed to “develop the operational details required to implement the campus access dispensation”. This will include guidelines for exemption from the requirement.

“The UCT executive will be required to report back to the council at its December meeting,” he said.

UCT staff and students were invited to complete a short survey on the matter and the majority supported a mandatory vaccination policy for UCT. This comes after a senate vote in September produced an 83% majority in favour of a mandatory policy.

“The UCT Community of Hope vaccination centre at Forest Hill Residence, with access from Broad Street, is open to staff, students and the public from 8am to 3pm on Monday to Friday,” said Moholola.

“In the event that the centre will be open on a given Saturday, that will be announced on UCT’s social media channels.”

More than 10-million South Africans fully vaccinated — here’s how long until ‘herd immunity’

Since the advent of Covid-19 in the country in March last year, SA has experienced three waves of the pandemic, affecting all nine provinces.
1 week ago

SA universities scored as world’s best computer science and engineering institutions are named

Times Higher Education today released the results of its World University Rankings 2022 by subject for computer science and engineering.
2 weeks ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | Get them jabbed and back on campus, for all our sakes

Higher education leaders must act quickly and decisively on vaccine mandate
1 month ago
