What side effects can my child expect after getting the jab?

The vaccine rollout for children between 12 and 17 years old will kick off from Wednesday.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said last week the decision followed a recommendation by the vaccine ministerial advisory committee (VMAC) which was supported by health MECs and the cabinet.

Phaahla said a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine would be administered because it was the safest and the timing of the second dose would be informed by further information on observed side effects.

“The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Sahpra for this age group and will be used for this purpose,” said Phaahla. “The VMAC advised that for now we give one dose while assessing information which suggests that in a few cases there have been short-lived cases of transient myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) after two doses.

“The timing of the second dose will be informed by further information on this rarely observed side effect which has no permanent risk.”