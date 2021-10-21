A good credit score isn't on young people's minds ... but it should be: economist

When this year's matric students finish their exams, a good credit record will probably be the last thing on the minds — but it should not be.

Gareth Levinsohn, the chief commercial officer of Shapiro Shaik Defries and Associates, says is it crucial for youngsters to take care of their financial health from an early age.

Levinsohn said it will be difficult for matriculants to buy assets on credit when they land their first jobs if they do not have a credit record — or if it is not good. He said it could take up to 18 months to build up a meaningful credit record.

“As a rule of thumb, get started with a very manageable, interest-free credit facility that you can easily afford, and instead of paying cash, buy something using this facility. Make sure that you make all your instalment repayments on time, every month, and pay the minimum required amount — or more — each time. A cellphone contract or retail store account are good options. The proviso is that you must be able to afford the repayments and that you pay consistently — the objective is to demonstrate your maturity and responsibility when it comes to managing your credit,” Levinsohn said.