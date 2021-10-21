South Africa

A year on, family and rights group demand answers over murder of mining activist Fikile Ntshangase

21 October 2021 - 06:00
Fikile Ntsangase is gone but activists swear her legacy and fight will continue.
Fikile Ntsangase is gone but activists swear her legacy and fight will continue.
Image: Supplied

Friday will mark exactly a year since activist Fikile Ntshangase, 63, was murdered — and her family, friends and fellow activists are still demanding justice.

On October 22 last year, Ntshangase was at home with her grandson in Ophondweni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, when three unknown men arrived and shot her dead in her living room.

It would later emerged that Ntshangase, who was vehemently opposing the extension of the Tendele opencast coal mine, had allegedly refused a R350,000 bribe to change her stance.

No arrests have been made.

“We will always remember Fikile courageously standing up against Tendele coal mine’s expansion and voicing the truth. She is gone but her legacy and fight continue,” said Kirsten Youens, executive director at environmental justice legal firm All Rise.

On Friday, to mark the anniversary of the murder, All Rise will host the “defending the defenders” webinar, where the importance of giving support to those who stood up for their environmental rights will be laid out.

Youens said the country was in the midst of a climate crisis.

PODCAST | Murdered over a mine: the story of Fikile Ntshangase's assassination

In this episode of 'Boots on the Ground', we look into the killing of Fikile Ntshangase, an anti-mine activist from northern KwaZulu-Natal.
News
11 months ago

“The South African government has a duty to protect environmental defenders and the crucial work they do in protecting the natural world. Disturbingly, they’ve been silent on Fikile Ntshangase's murder and the daily dangers faced by other defenders.

“The problem extends far beyond SA. Last year, Fikile was one of 227 people around the world who lost their lives in 2020 defending their homes, their land and livelihoods, and the ecosystems we all depend on.

“Environmental defenders have the right to be protected, the right to protest and the right to justice and accountability. Yet we see time and time again that their rights are ignored in favour of corporate interests and industry,” she said.

Malungelo Xhakaza said she hoped her mom's legacy would live on.

“This week takes me back to a time that I would give anything to forget. I miss my mom, my hero, and my rock. I pray for justice and peace. I pray for her legacy to live on and that her spirit awakes in us all,” Xhakaza said.

All Rise and their partners urge SA’s parliament and government to take active steps to investigate the unsolved murders of Fikile and others who lost their lives — and that other governments across the globe follow suit.

TimesLIVE

MORE

‘My feisty hero’: daughter of slain anti-mining activist pays tribute to her mom

Others remember Fikile Ntshangase as an ‘incredible’ feminist who ‘spoke for justice ... spoke for truth’
News
10 months ago

‘If our mine doesn’t go ahead, thousands of jobs will be lost’

CEO says 1,600 jobs will be gone in two years, and 20,000 will lose income, without the Somkhele expansion in KZN
News
11 months ago

Slain KZN anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase 'refused bribe'

A brazen attempt to "buy off" community leaders blocking a huge coal-mine expansion in KwaZulu-Natal has raised new questions about the assassination ...
News
11 months ago

Anti-mining activist Fikile Ntshangase pays ultimate price

"oJesu. Hawu Jesu. Hawu Jesu " (Oh Jesus).These were the last words of Fikile Ntshangase, an anti-mining activist gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal nine ...
News
11 months ago

Northern KZN mine can stay open as environmentalists lose court battle

In a majority judgment, four Supreme Court judges dismiss attempt to interdict Tendele mine in Zululand from operating
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  2. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  3. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole