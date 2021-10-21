Cheating in exams 'simply not worth it', Western Cape education MEC warns matrics

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer has issued a stern warning to matric candidates thinking of cheating in the upcoming exams.

In a statement on Thursday, Schäfer said “a serious National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam leak almost led to the rewriting of certain matric exams across the country” last year. She said this illustrates the damage leaking and cheating can do.

Schäfer said cheating could have “far-reaching consequences not just for the learners involved but many others too”.

“We cannot afford a repeat of such a situation this year,” she said.

“Fortunately, there were no incidents of mass cheating in the Western Cape during the November NSC 2020 exams. There were, however, 17 candidates in our province who were disqualified for cheating – seven for possession of unauthorised material (crib notes) and 10 for possession of unauthorised electronic equipment (cellphones).